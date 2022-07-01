This weekend, the fifth round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place in Buchanan, Michigan. This year's racing has been darned good in both the 450 and 250 classes, but this weekend will also provide us a glimpse at some of the next superstars of the sport, via the MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine. MX Sports Pro Racing, promoters of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (and sister company to Racer X), introduced the Scouting Moto Combine events at the tenth and eleventh Pro Motocross rounds in 2021. The events give the next generation of riders an opportunity to race on national-caliber tracks and get a taste of the real a race day schedule at the professional event. In addition, the riders get access to coaches with decades of experience with racing at the highest level. MX Sports is big on saying this is not just a race, and what the riders learn is more important than results. Riders and teams have been asking for a way to close the big gap from amateur motocross racing to racing AMA Supercross and Motocross, and the Scouting Moto Combine hopes to bridge that gap for the next generation.

At the inaugural event in 2021, Team Green Kawasaki teammate Ryder DiFrancesco and Chance Hymas battled for the overall win Ironman Raceway. Hymas took the first moto ahead of DiFrancesco, but then Hymas was buried early in the second moto after a crash left him dead last. Hymas charged all the way back to finish second but DiFrancesco took the race win and the overall. KTM’s Daxton Bennick rode to 4-3 finishes for third overall ahead of Jayden Clough (3-5 on a Kawasaki) and Gavin Towers (5-4 on a Kawasaki).