Main image by Mitch Kendra

The fifth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 2, at the RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.

A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.

Note, the qualifying broadcast for the fifth round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first 450 Class moto beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT (450 Class motos are followed by the 250 Class this weekend). NBC will carry live coverage of the second 450 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. Then, MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will broadcast the second 250 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Ricky Carmichael will serve as TV color commentator for the RedBud National.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also has a weekend off as they will return to action for the 13th round MXGP of Czech Republic on July 16 and 17.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship