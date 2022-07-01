Main image by Mitch Kendra
On Friday before the RedBud National, the first MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine of 2022 took place. Over 20 amateur riders competed in a simulation of what a round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship consists of at the professional level. On top of racing on a national-caliber track, riders also received nutrition and recovery training, and media tips.
When the gate dropped on the first moto, Mark Fineis (KTM) grabbed the holeshot ahead of Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) and Chance Hymas (Honda). Daxton Bennick (KTM) went down as the pack exited the second turn. He got up holding his right leg but remounted and took off. Fineis came through in the lead and send LaRocco’s Leap on his KTM 250 SX-F! It allowed him to open up a slight gap on Deegan and Hymas.
On the first lap of the race, after the big Hammer jump, Deegan (on the inside) and Hymas (on the outside) swung around the #105 to take over first and second. A few laps in, Deegan began to run away with the lead, then his gap opened up more when Hymas crashed over the finish line jump. Upon remounting, the #21 was outside of the top 12. Fineis was then under fire from Talon Hawkins (Husqvarna). The two were battling back and forth before Hawkins suffered a crash of his own over the finish line jump—afterwards, Hawkins told our Kellen Brauer he had a flat tire happen a lap before, which caused him to wash his front tire on the face off the finish. He remounted and would finish 14th. Yamaha riders Jayden Clough and Gage Linville finished second and third ahead of Fineis. Julien Beaumer (Yamaha) rounded out the top five as Preston Boespflug (Kawasaki) finished sixth. Below are the full results from moto one. Note, the difference in bikes (125 vs four-stroke 250F models) is because of the difference in age.
When the second moto started, Hymas went down in the first turn, collecting Patrick Murphy (Yamaha) as well. Deegan and Fineis were both out front once again, with Deegan having an early edge. This time, it was Fineis making a move on Deegan early to take over P1. Deegan fought back and reclaimed the position—and spoiler: he did not look back. Fineis would suffer a crash that bumped him out of the top five. He later had a tip over late in the race before finishing sixth. Out front, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Deegan opened up a gap of over 18 seconds on a battle of Bennick vs Caden Braswell (GasGas). Deegan claimed the race win by over 30 seconds. Braswell made a move late in the race to take away the position, but he went down late on the last lap, handing second in both the race and overall back to Bennick. On his Husqvarna FC 125 two-stroke, Cochran finished third. Hymas made his way to fourth by the checkered flag, Murphy finished 10th. Below are the full results from moto two.
Deegan’s 1-1 easily gave him the overall as Bennick’s 10-2 gave him second overall ahead of Fineis’ 4-6 for third overall. Check out the overall finishes below.
