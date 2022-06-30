Webb Joins Tomac and Lawrence Brothers in Paris Supercross

The Paris Supercross is looking to go big this fall with the addition of Cooper Webb to a roster that already includes Eli Tomac and Hunter and Jett Lawrence.

The following is a press release from the Paris Supercross

Cooper Webb, back to the Paris Supercross!

The former two-time Supercross Champion celebrated his 18th and 20th birthdays while participating to the Godfather of the overseas Events, the Paris SX. Now focusing in stadium racing after signing a new “SX only” contract with the Red Bull KTM Factory Team, Cooper will use the French Classic to launch his 2023 effort towards re-gaining the most prestigious title of all.

It will not be an easy task, as the current Champ, Eli Tomac, will also be chasing the “King of Paris” title, and as Jett and Hunter Lawrence will share the same goal as well. Back with Aldon BAKER, the trainer who was at his side during his winning 2019 & 2021 seasons, riding a now fully developed Factory KTM 450 SX-F, the North Carolinian is eager to put a disappointing 2022 season behind him and to rebuilt his winning package, mix of technical finesse, physical endurance and racing mastership, topped with a huge fighting spirit.