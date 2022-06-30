Pro Motocross Streaming Moves to “MAVTV on FloRacing” Channel

Enter FloSports as the new streaming home for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross through the end of the 2022 season, as MAVTV Plus is transferring over to that service starting this weekend at RedBud. MAVTV Plus will continue to operate through July 26th, meaning the next few rounds of the season (through Washougal) can still be found there. Flo will also host the races starting this weekend, and will become the exclusive home for the series after July 26.

MAV TV Plus has experienced technical issues for some subscribers throughout the season. The mission is to fix that, and that's why FloSports, which streams over 2000 events annually, has been selected as the new streaming home for this season. MAVTV Plus will cease to exist at the end of July and the content will transfer to the new MAVTV on FloRacing Channel.

FloSports is offering a discount on monthly subscription numbers that will run $6.99 through the end of the motocross season.

If you're watching on television, the races will still air on television on MAVTV.

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Live Streaming to be Showcased on New “MAVTV on FloRacing” Channel

New Mobile Viewing Option Available Beginning This Weekend at RedBud, MAVTV Plus Remains Through July 26.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following an announcement of a new live streaming partnership between MAVTV Motorsports Network and FloSports, the global audience for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will now have a new home for mobile viewing for the remainder of the 50th anniversary season. The new “MAVTV on FloRacing” channel will deliver all MAVTV Plus live content to viewers through FloRacing, FloSports’ dedicated motorsports platform, beginning with this weekend’s fifth round of the 2022 campaign, the KTM RedBud National.