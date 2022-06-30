We hear that a lot, especially in your case too. You were a pretty highly-touted amateur rider, so coming through the ranks it was all you knew for so long. We’ve heard that same story, you get a little bit burnt out. What was that catalyst that got you back on the bike? Did someone bring a bike to a track one day and you just felt like, I’ve got to jump on it? Or what was it?

I didn’t have a bike for quite a while. Every once in a while, I would ride a buddy’s bike and I would have a lot of fun on it. A person that owned a pest control company, the grandmother of the people who we know who own this company, they sponsor a lot of riders. They ended up helping me get a YZ450 back in 2016, and that’s completely what re-kick-started it. Then I started racing locally again. I raced Mini O’s that year. That really got me back into it.

What have you been doing for work in the downtime?

For the last year or so, up until this year, I was working at my local dealer. But now this year I have just been training kids locally and racing. I go race local pretty much every weekend, whether it be an outlaw race or a Victory Sports race or just a local district, or anything. If there’s anything around, I’ll go race it. During the week, I do a lot of one-on-one and two or three-person groups as well. I kind of just do my own little thing around where I live now.

I saw you went and did the Justin Brayton shootout race. I think you had a big crash there. What happened there?

That was super rad. That was a last-second thing. Our mutual friend, Checkers [Chris from Race Tech], hit me up and offered to help me get up there for the weekend. My truck doesn’t run that great, so I borrowed a friend’s Ford Ranger. This thing had no cruise control and no AC, but it had four wheels so I was into it. It was a 17-hour trip down. I went by myself. The weekend was going awesome. There was really good people to race. Marshal Weltin was there, Zach Williams and Isaiah Clark. We were having a lot of good racing. Sunday, I finally got out front for the first time of the weekend. Weltin had won everything, so I was really kind of sending it, trying to be the first person that beat him in the weekend. I tucked the front end really hard and had a huge, huge crash. I probably should have gotten way more hurt than I did. I just banged my shoulder up really bad and did a low-grade AC separation. It’s actually lingered and has been bothering me a lot more than I would have thought. I’m actually still feeling that trip today.

That’s tough. How is it now?

A lot of things are okay, but it’s not great for sleeping. Definitely two thirty plus twos at High Point did not help at all, because the Sunday and the Monday after High Point, I couldn’t lift my arm even a little bit. I’ve been in the gym a lot since then and I think I’ve gotten it to a lot better of a point than it was at High Point. My arm was basically useless for a couple days after High Point. So, I think it’s just the duration that gets it because there’s not a whole lot of strength in it right now. I’ve been working a lot on mobility. So, I’ve just been kind of trying to dig myself out of the hole I put myself in in Iowa.

This may be kind of a tough question then if you’re trying to deal with the injury at the same time, but do you have a main goal that you’re trying to achieve? Obviously, getting into the motos was probably step one. Would points even be something that you feel like is possible, or are you just happy to get into the motos and do two thirties?

For right now, I’m happy with getting in the motos, just because of where I’m at with my shoulder. If I wasn’t dealing with the shoulder, I think I would have been trying to shoot for points, even if it is a little bit overzealous. I want to at least try to shoot high. I definitely don’t think it’s a realistic goal just yet, so maybe once like Unadilla and Budds Creek and Ironman come around, maybe I’ll be able to get closer to the top twenty. A couple goals I do have, I want to qualify in the top twenty. I think that’s probably most attainable for me because my one-lap speed I think is probably the best thing that I have. Then the other thing, if we have a mudder, I want to put this thing in the top fifteen or something, because I really like the rain. The last person that scored points on a YZ250 was a friend of mine, Cody Gragg, and he did it in the rain at Budds Creek. I think he got 13th. So, I would love to try to repeat what he did, because it was badass.

Talk about riding a two-stroke in the mud. How do you even approach that situation? Are you much lighter on the clutch to try to save it? It sounds like you have a lot of fun in it, so how do you approach that?

It’s funny. I actually just raced in the rain a couple days ago on Sunday. Being that I’m a lot of self-funding and doing a lot of my own work, I’m definitely good at managing the bike. I’m not hard on the clutch or anything like that. I just try to be smooth. I think the biggest thing, even regardless of four-stroke or two-stroke or anything, is just mindset. I just get so excited whenever it rains. I just think it’s a good time. I saw somebody said something about rain in the forecast for Red Bud and I got all excited, but then I looked and it looks like sunshine. So, I might be out of luck there. But if it rains at any other races, I would put myself on my fantasy team. That’s for sure.

It’s awesome to hear the attitude that you have about this. It’s obviously great to see you back at the racing. Who would you like to thank for making it happen for you this year?

HBI Auto is my title sponsor. Huge thank you to them. Also, Dean Hussian Insulation is a huge sponsor of mine as well. Devil’s Ridge MX, Miserable Clothing company, Freedom MX, South of the Border MX, Dusty at Real Ink Graphics, Donnie at Yamaha for helping me get my hands on a 2022 with the crazy supply chain issues that are going on. FMF, Kenny Day at Fox. Matt at South of the Border for getting me some Enzo forks to use, because I had a sponsor bail on me. I was about to be using stock forks at the race. I still ended up using a stock shock, but big thank you to Matt for letting me use his forks. Thank you to David Braswell, Chris Reisenburg. Huge thank you to Race Tech for coming on in the last week or two. Air Wheelies Only, Victory Sports Racing, Greg Colscott, the Strader family, Brad Godfrey, and thanks to you for giving me this interview. Thanks to my mom and dad for the support, too. It’s going to be a fun summer. I’m stoked for it.