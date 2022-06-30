Round five of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will go down this weekend at RedBud. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action this Saturday due to injury.
450 CLASS
Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out
Comment: Cianciarulo sustained a knee injury in supercross and is out for the summer.
Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out
Comment: There is no date set for the return of Ferrandis, who tore a thumb ligament before the opener.
Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out
Comment: Nicoletti is back on the bike and is still gunning for a return at some point this summer, but at the moment it’s unsure when that might be.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart is out after hurting his knee in supercross.
Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out
Comment: Wilson is back hammering motos after taking a footpeg to his buttocks during supercross, but isn’t up to race pace yet. There is no date on his return.
250 CLASS
Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out
Comment: There is no timetable on Forkner’s return following surgery to repair damage to his shoulder.
Enzo Lopes – Arm | In
Comment: Lopes underwent surgery to deal with arm pain and will return to racing at RedBud.
Cameron McAdoo – Sternum| Out
Comment: McAdoo is out after breaking his sternum at Fox Raceway.
Carson Mumford – Foot | In
Comment: Mumford will return to racing this weekend after injuring breaking his foot in multiple places.
Colt Nichols – Arms | Out
Comment: Nichols had hoped to return to racing at RedBud but he’s not quite ready. He’s out for the weekend.
Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out
Comment: Schwartz isn’t ready to race yet after breaking the top of his humerus during supercross. A return date is yet to be set.
Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Martin is out for the summer following shoulder surgery.
Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out
Comment: Reynolds, who broke his wrist on press day at Minneapolis, won’t be racing at RedBud. At the moment there is no timetable on his return.
Brandon Scharer – Back | Out
Comment: Scharer is out for the summer with multiple fractures in his lower back.
Jalek Swoll – Shoulder | In
Comment: It’s been a rough summer for Swoll, who’s gotten banged up a few times in crashes so far and at one point was in concussion protocol. Fortunately, he’s returning to racing at RedBud.