Injury Report: RedBud

Injury Report RedBud

June 30, 2022 1:25pm
by:

Round five of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will go down this weekend at RedBud. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action this Saturday due to injury.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo sustained a knee injury in supercross and is out for the summer.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: There is no date set for the return of Ferrandis, who tore a thumb ligament before the opener.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti is back on the bike and is still gunning for a return at some point this summer, but at the moment it’s unsure when that might be.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart is out after hurting his knee in supercross.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out

Comment: Wilson is back hammering motos after taking a footpeg to his buttocks during supercross, but isn’t up to race pace yet. There is no date on his return.

250 CLASS

Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out

Comment: There is no timetable on Forkner’s return following surgery to repair damage to his shoulder.

Enzo Lopes – Arm | In

Comment: Lopes underwent surgery to deal with arm pain and will return to racing at RedBud.

Cameron McAdoo – Sternum| Out

Comment: McAdoo is out after breaking his sternum at Fox Raceway.

Cameron McAdoo
Cameron McAdoo Align Media

Carson Mumford – Foot | In

Comment: Mumford will return to racing this weekend after injuring breaking his foot in multiple places.

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols had hoped to return to racing at RedBud but he’s not quite ready. He’s out for the weekend.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out

Comment: Schwartz isn’t ready to race yet after breaking the top of his humerus during supercross. A return date is yet to be set.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin is out for the summer following shoulder surgery.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: Reynolds, who broke his wrist on press day at Minneapolis, won’t be racing at RedBud. At the moment there is no timetable on his return.

Brandon Scharer – Back | Out

Comment: Scharer is out for the summer with multiple fractures in his lower back.

Jalek Swoll – Shoulder | In

Comment: It’s been a rough summer for Swoll, who’s gotten banged up a few times in crashes so far and at one point was in concussion protocol. Fortunately, he’s returning to racing at RedBud.

