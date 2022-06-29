Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: High Point Race Examination

June 29, 2022 12:35pm | by:

The 2022 High Point National provided some close racing all day long in both classes but the 450 class in particular was highlighted by two incredible rides by Chase Sexton in the first moto and Eli Tomac in the second moto. We highlight what is different about how each of them approach the racetrack when they are feeling the flow. We also look at Jason Anderson's big start in moto one that didn't result in the holeshot, and Antonio Cairoli coming together with Christian Craig.

In the 250 class, we highlight how unique of a track High Point is to pass on, what happened when Seth Hammaker had an early fall in the second moto, and how the Lawrence on Lawrence battle played out. All of that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of MAVTV Plus.

