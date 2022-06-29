That’s it, sometimes you’ve got to do it. So, did you know you won immediately or did you need him to come across and then someone to count the time? How did that all work?

I stopped right there at the tent actually and was looking for him, looking for him, then I saw him coming and I knew it was going to be ridiculously close. We sat just looking at the tent, waiting for a thumbs up or a thumbs down, which way it was going to go.

What was the feeling like when you finally knew you had it for the first time?

I don’t know! I didn’t even really believe it, I was like, “Really? No way!”

They always it’s hard for it to sink in. By the time you got to the podium or anything did it feel real at that point?

Yeah anything other race you come across the line first and you won. But this race is the one race that’s not like that. I mean we was worried about Stu [Baylor] all day because we didn’t know exactly where he was at. Really until he came over the line, him and Johnny Girroir, we didn’t know where the overall was going to be.

Like at any point during the race did your team tell you where Stu and Girrior were or were you just focused on Ricky?

They tried to keep me updated but it was tough because everybody was confused. And you couldn’t even see and hardly tell who anybody was, it was so muddy. It was really really tough.

Do you consider this track, especially the conditions this track was in, is it a strength for you?

I think so, I’ve gotten a little better over the years in the dryer, faster conditions, but I’ve always leaned more towards the rocks and the ruts and muddy nasty stuff. I just grew up riding more of that kind of terrain. I enjoy doing hard enduros as well, so I guess it’s kind of my stronger suit.

So let’s talk about the series so far and the consistency has really paid off. Can you even believe that? Ben Kelley had won all these races, then he gets hurt. Did you even let your mind wander when you heard that he was injured?

Absolutely, when we heard he was hurt it was like “Okay we have three more races until the break.” I knew exactly where I needed to finish each race to try to come out with the points lead in the end. I knew we needed to win one of the last three to try to do that and to be able to do it at the last one, at Snowshoe, that was icing on the cake.

Are you thinking you needed the points lead before break because he could be back after the break? We don’t know.

I expect him to be back, I think everybody does. We don’t know where he’ll be, but I am sure he will be as close to 100 percent as he can. I just wanted to get back into contention because he was really killing it at the beginning of the year and had a big lead so to kind of inch back at it race by race was our goal and it was tough to do.

The consistency that you have every year, that’s why you have the number three plate, this can’t be a coincidence right? Do you think there’s something that you do, your approach, even the way you do the racing itself, where you focus on consistency?

You know, I try to take the bad races and make them as good as I can. I’ve had some races this year we’ve have some issues that could have cost us the race and we were able to get the bike through. I’ve had a couple of races I’ve been sick this year where it’s been a real struggle to even finish the last couple of laps. To try to push through those races and push towards the end goal is what I do. You’ve got to be able to have a lot of grit to be able to run GNCC and to be able to do that, I think that’s what kind of keeps me where I am.