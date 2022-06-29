The eighth and ninth rounds of the 2022 GNCC Racing season would bring in more winds of change with the continued absence of defending series champion, Ben Kelley, after suffering injury prior to round seven. These two rounds are always key for GNCC racers as they mark the final two rounds prior to the series entering its usual summer break, with no events from late June until the second weekend in September. This leaves many racers hungry to head into summer break on a high note, and that is exactly what several have done. Here’s a few things we learned…

TWO VERY DIFFERENT EVENTS

The Mason-Dixon and Snowshoe GNCC events are only located around two-hours apart, but these two events couldn’t be more different than the other. Sitting just across the street from the legendary High Point Raceway, Mason-Dixon takes place literally on top of the Mason-Dixon line. The pits, start, finish, and several miles of trail are all located in Pennsylvania, while several more miles of trail extend across the state line into West Virginia.

Mason-Dixon is similar to High Point with his rolling hills and clay dirt that has some rock here and there. By no means is this a rocky terrain, but instead some really nice clay that gets slick when it’s wet and silty and dusty when it’s dry, but of course you’re likely to see a little bit of both in the same day.

On the other hand, Snowshoe takes place at the upscale Snowshoe Mountain Ski Resort in West Virginia. Situated at a peak elevation of 4,848 Snowshoe is one of the premier ski resorts in the east with accommodations, restaurants, shopping and more right on top of the mountain. For GNCC racers, all that beauty quickly disappears once you’re out on the course. Naturally, you have to run some fast up and down ski slopes to get in and out of the woods sections, but the woods at Snowshoe are nothing short of grueling.

Natural springs litter the mountain, as do large rocks, roots, and just about any kind of challenge you would expect a rugged mountain racecourse to throw at you. To top it off, heavy rains would fall on the final portions of the 10 a.m. amateur race, adding even more challenge to an already tough course. These unique differences in terrain are just another factor in what makes GNCC events so difficult for top tier pros to excel at; there’s literally something different every race.