Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 9
Articles
Full Schedule
The List: 2022 Win Ads

The List 2022 Win Ads

June 28, 2022 11:40am
by:

Win ads have been a part of motorsports practically since the very first motorized race. The old adage has long been "win on Sunday, sell on Monday," which is how racers end up with sponsors. Motocross is no different (though we do race on Saturdays now in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as well as Monster Energy AMA Supercross). Win ads in CycleNews go back to the very first days of the American off-road industry, when Torsten Hallman teamed up with Edison Dye to win his Inter-Am races and show off the Husqvarna he was riding.

Torsten Hallman in a Tracy's Motorcycles win ad in 1966.
Torsten Hallman in a Tracy's Motorcycles win ad in 1966.
Torsten Hallman in a Husqvarna win ad in 1966.
Torsten Hallman in a Husqvarna win ad in 1966.

With last weekend an off-weekend, we thought that a cool way to look back at the first four rounds of Pro Motocross in 2022—Fox Raceway, Hangtown, Thunder Valley, High Point—was through the win ads that appeared in the corresponding coverage in CycleNews.com. Needless to say, it's pretty much been a banner summer so far for Honda, Yoshimura, 100%, and others that you will see in the ads.

Fox Raceway 1 National

  • Chase Sexton on the Cycle News cover.
  • Honda
  • Dunlop
  • Yoshimura
  • Another Yoshimura win ad.

Hangtown Motocross Classic

  • Jason Anderson on the Cycle News cover.
  • Kawasaki
  • Scott
  • Honda
  • Yoshimura
  • Dunlop

Thunder Valley National

  • Yoshimura
  • Honda

High Point National

  • Yamaha
  • Honda
  • Yoshimura
  • Dunlop
  • FMF
Read Now
August 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now