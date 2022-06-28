Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
MX vs ATV Legends Is Wide Open!

June 28, 2022 4:00pm | by:
MX vs ATV Legends Is Wide Open!

The legendary MX vs ATV series’ newest entry, MX vs ATV Legends, is available now for PS4/5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Following up the success of 2020’s MX vs ATV All Out, the fan favorite racing series is back and better than ever with MX vs ATV Legends on consoles and PCs. In the mood to chill out and relax? Hop on a UTV for a casual ride up the California coastline. Want an all-out battle for trophies and bragging rights? Gear up on your preferred OEM’s dirt bike or ATV and let it rip against opponents on the couch or across the world! 

MX vs ATV Legends boasts a ton of improvements, including a deep career mode, massive open environments, unprecedented vehicle and gear customization, a refined physics system, split-screen and 16-player online multiplayer, and more. Oh, and the biggest OEM vehicle DLC in the history of the franchise available via DLC on Day 1! 

Players looking for a deeper investment in the game will love the new career mode, where your choices lead to different paths, sponsorship opportunities, and invitational events. Also new to the series is the Trails mode, which features high-intensity, point-to-point outdoor racing. Drop into a starting gate in the middle of a mountain range alongside your friends to face a course defined by Mother Nature’s harsh challenges! 

Of course, multiplayer is a must, and you have the option to choose two-player split-screen action and up to 16-player online racing, with squad-based gameplay.

A tremendous variety of customization options mean you can trick out your rider and vehicles with the latest parts and gear from the leading manufacturers in off-road racing. And that bike will perform better than ever with the game’s newly refined physics system. This is the best the game has ever felt.

As with previous games in the series, the full Legends experience will include a robust DLC schedule—and it kicks off today! In addition to today’s OEM Vehicles DLC featuring bikes, ATVs, and UTVs from ALL of the biggest names in off-road vehicle manufacturing, the 2022 Outdoor Nationals tracks DLC launches next week on July 5. (For full details, as well as other news and updates, visit mxvsatv.com or @mxvsatv on social media.)

MX vs ATV Legends is available today for PS4/5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Buy it now! 

