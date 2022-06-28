Max Anstie has landed a ride!

The United Kingdom native was left without a ride when the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team lost its title sponsorship in April at the St. Louis Supercross. Due to lack of riders on track (all three riders were sidelined for the Seattle Supercross), Rocky Mountain ATV/MC pulled its sponsorship of Forrest Butler's team. The team returned to its original name, BBMX (which stood for Butler Brothers MX) and was looking for riders to continue racing, although it did not have any riders on track for the final five rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. (Despite the loss of its title sponsorship, the BBMX team is continuing to race Pro Motocross with Fredrik Noren and Benny Bloss).

The team riders all landed homes for the time being: Shane McElrath (filling in for Dean Wilson with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team), Joey Savatgy (filling in for Adam Cianciarulo with Monster Energy Kawasaki), and now Anstie has landed a spot with the Fire Power Honda Racing squad.

The Australian-based team debuted in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2020, but Anstie lining up this weekend at the RedBud National will mark the debut of the Fire Power Honda Racing team in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The team was supercross only for 2020, 2021, and expected again in 2022, and even picked up a 450SX podium finish with Justin Brayton at the second round of 2021.