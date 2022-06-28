First Scouting Moto Combine of 2022 Set for Friday Before RedBud National

Main image by Mitch Kendra

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine Set to Embark on Second Season of Prospect Development at RedBud

Rider Coach Lineup of Michael Byrne, Broc Glover, Chad Reed, and Jeff Stanton to Provide Mentorship of 24 Top Level Amateur Racers

With the fifth round of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, mere days away, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced its lineup of rider coaches and selected participants for the first gathering of the 2022 Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare. Michigan’s famed RedBud MX will serve as the host site of the first combine of the summer on Friday, July 1, which will run in conjunction with the KTM RedBud National.

“After an incredibly successful debut of the program last summer, anticipation for the return of the Scouting Moto Combine has been extremely high, particularly with the expansion to include RedBud as our kick off gathering,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “The combine is already a proven success, as several of our participants from last season have either turned pro or are set to embark on their professional journey. Perhaps none more notable than Ryder DiFrancesco, who went unbeaten in four motos last year and will make his pro debut at RedBud with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki.

“The graduation of some of our past participants, the ascension of returning riders like Chance Hymas, and the debut of athletes like Haiden Deegan are a testament to the combine’s intended goal. With the commitment from our participating manufacturers this platform serves to showcase our sport’s most promising talent and prepare them for the future, and we simply cannot wait to lend our support to another group of aspiring riders this weekend and beyond.”