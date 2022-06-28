Carve Your Own Path to the Podium in MX vs ATV Legends - Available Now!

Vienna, Austria / Phoenix, Arizona – THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios today announced the release of MX vs ATV Legends! Now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, Legends takes players from casual, coastal rides on top of their favorite UTV to taking control of the fastest machines on two wheels to compete in relentless series events!

MX vs ATV Legends features a deep career mode, all-new, massive open environments as well unprecedented vehicle and gear customization! A Refined physics system and a split-screen, as well as an up-to-16-player online multiplayer PLUS the BIGGEST OEM vehicle DLC in the franchise's history, making "Legends" the most ambitious installment in the whole series.

Check out the launch trailer here: