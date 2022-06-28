Results Archive
2022 Loretta Lynn’s Registration is Officially Open

June 28, 2022 12:00pm | by:
NOTE: Registration will be open until Tuesday, July 12 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The following press release is from MX Sports:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the final step in qualifying for the 41st Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship complete online registration is NOW OPEN. Registration will remain open until Tuesday, July 12 at 12:30 PM ET. Amateur racers have been working hard, competing since February to qualify for the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross race at the iconic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

As online registration gets underway, riders will enter their current AMA membership number and hit submit. Riders will then select their national classes; facility permits and check to enter into the Hookup Lottery (optional). Riders are limited to (2) Facility Permits and (2) Pit Vehicle Permits per Facility Permit. Permits must be purchased in advance. Riders will receive a text message and email with a link to adult racers, and in the case of parents with joint custody, both parents. Please select either the text message or email link to receive the required release waiver. Read the release carefully, enter your name and select Sign and Confirm. A confirmation receipt will be issued, and after that you have completed your registration.

When you pre-enter you will receive $20 in Race Gas Cash credits on RockyMountainATVMC.com (One cash credit per rider, per event). You will receive an email after registering letting you know that cash has been put into your account, what event you received it for and the expiration of that credit.

MotoTees will continue to offer riders the opportunity to put their last name on their official Loretta Lynn's racing bib. All bibs are fully sublimated and will include riders last name above their race number. No press on numbers or letters. Purchase extra bibs to frame after the event or have on-hand during race week. These customized bibs are in addition to the race bib provided by MX Sports. Orders will begin when rider numbers are assigned.

Although pre-entered, all riders must confirm their entries at the event during Registration. Only adult riders and the parents of minor riders are required to attend Registration. Minors are not required to attend registration.

Registration will be located at the Monster Arena as follows:

Sunday:
10 am – 11:30 am    Youth Classes ONLY        (Classes 22-29)
12 pm – 1:30 pm      Youth Classes ONLY        (Classes 30-36)
2 pm – 3:30 pm        Amateur Classes ONLY   (Classes 1-12)
4 pm – 5:30 pm        Vet Classes ONLY             (Classes 13-21)

Monday:
7 am – 10 am           All Classes

The 41st Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, will take place Monday, August 1st through Saturday, August 6th at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

REGISTER NOW!

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National, visit the official series website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

The August 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now