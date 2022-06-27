Main image courtesy of Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers



Compared to last year’s nail-biting season, Tim Gajser has had it relatively easy in the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP). With key rivals Jeffrey Herlings and Romain Febvre injured, Antonio Cairoli retired, “Tiga” has had his way with the field in 2022. However, after opening a big points lead early, Tim’s mis-season slump allowed a few others, like Yamaha riders Calvin Vlaaderen, Jeremy Seewer, and Maxime Renaux, to sneak in some wins. Honda’s Gajser is now back on form, though, and he grabbed a 1-1 sweep over the weekend way down in Indonesia.

MX Vice’s Lewis Phillips chatted with Tim after the victory.

Tim Gajser, 1-1 for you, which was at one time quite normal for you, but it’s been a long time since you’ve had a 1-1. I’m sure that feels very good.

Tim Gajser: Yeah, I’m super happy. Also, the track was amazing, I was enjoying it from the first lap, yesterday. Pretty happy to go again 1-1 after winning Germany, the last race. But before that the last three races, let’s just say I was struggling. I got sick quite badly and the recovery took way too long, longer than we were expecting. Anyway, I’m super happy I’m back to 100 percent. Even late in the motos I can push. That’s what I was missing even maybe in Germany and the other GPs. Yeah, good weekend for us.

I was really surprised in the second moto how aggressive you were from the start. You weren’t messing around, but you were charging really hard. Truthfully you have a massive championship lead but you really forced the issue. I guess that’s because you knew the track was hard to pass on?

Yeah, the qualifying race and the first moto I took the holeshot. I was leading from the beginning, so I didn’t know how it would be if you had to pass someone. Also, watching the MX2 race it was not easy to pass. But I found some good lines on the first two laps and I made quick passes. Jorge [Prado] and Romain were riding good. The pace was good and I couldn’t make a big gap. Toward the end of the race it started to get a little bigger and I could control the race.