Cairoli Says Ciao

Antonio Cairoli has called time on his American journey as the nine-time World Motocross Champion will not be on the line at RedBud this coming weekend. Things were going quite well for the Sicilian up until High Point when he made contact with Christian Craig in the first moto and went down. Unfortunately for him, the contact seemed to aggravate an existing knee injury and Cairoli was forced to DNF the first moto as well as the second moto. He was already planning on High Point being his last round anyway, so the knee injury is just adding on. However, it has not officially been ruled out yet that Cairoli is 100 percent done for the season as he would most likely race for Team Italy at the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations seeing as they are the defending champions. With that in mind, there’s a chance at least that we see Cairoli come back to race a few more nationals late in the year to prepare for that title defense which will of course happen at RedBud in late September.

Second Moto Tomac

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac won the overall at High Point, as mentioned above. But a strange pattern is starting to emerge for Tomac as the Pennsylvania track. Tomac has raced in the 450 class at High Point six times in his career now and won three overalls in the process. However, he’s only won four of the 12 motos he’s raced at High Point and all of them have been the second moto. He won the second moto in 2017, 2018, 2021, and now 2022. We’ve always known Tomac to be a rider that seemingly has never ending fitness and gets better as a moto goes on, but this is specific to him getting better as the day goes on. Now with three moto wins to his credit for 2022, we’ll see if this becomes the springboard for Tomac to launch into one of those iconic runs he’s had many times in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.