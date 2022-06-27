Another piece of the silly season puzzle just fell into place: Cooper Webb has officially extended his contract with Red Bull KTM. His new deal will see him on a Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F through the 2023 season. The 2023 season will mark Webb’s fifth consecutive year with the Red Bull KTM team.

Webb joined Red Bull KTM for the 2019 AMA Supercross and Motocross season and since then, has claimed 19 450SX main event wins (currently tied with Damon Bradshaw for 12th on the all-time premier class wins list) and two 450SX titles, as well as his maiden 450 Class overall win in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (a 1-1 day at the muddy 2019 Spring Creek National). Unfortunately for Webb, he did not pick up a single main event win in 2022, most notably because of the all-new generation KTM 450 SX-F model the team was racing.

"Then we had the new bike, as you said, I didn’t gel with it right away,” he told our Steve Matthes on the PulpMX Show following the supercross finale. “But there was also off the track stuff, there was a lot going on behind closed doors, me versus certain people, trying to prove every single thing right or wrong about me. I had a lot to prove and a lot on my chest, and a lot of that was self-induced.”

“And that’s where I have complete faith in this group,” he added about the support from KTM. “They’re not going to fail me. Everything is gearing toward 2023, all the testing we’re going to do. And with going back to Aldon’s [Baker, trainer], it’s like having a fresh start. I know we’re gonna get it figured out, and like I said, to go into a new year clear headed, it’s good. When I look in the mirror, I can look at it and did all I could. This year has been shit but I never gave up. I think, and this sounds bad, but I was getting so used to winning supercrosses that I would barely even fist pump over the finish line. I don’t want to sound cocky but that’s how it was. I was only off the podium the last few years like two times a year in supercross, so I was pissed if I didn’t win. Looking back, it sucked, but I learned some stuff being away, and I learned what I need to do, and it’s going to make me appreciate being back on top next year, for sure.”