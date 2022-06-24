Have you ever heard the term tunnel vision?! That’s what High Point will do to a rider. I’ve come back after the parade lap at certain tracks and have told my mechanics “I don’t have a F****** CLUE what I just saw out there!” That’s the honest truth. It’s almost impossible to see the good line when you’re looking down the valleys and there are 27 ruts as wide as the gap between Pala and UnaFarkindilla. So it’s kind of a game of chances, as squirrelly as that sounds. Sometimes it takes a rider to pass you to kind of wake you up a bit and pull you around into some better lines. You’ll see that happen a lot, guys getting caught two seconds a lap, get passed, then all of a sudden they drop two seconds a lap. They just latch on and move around. The tunnel vision thing sucks. We all have fallen into that trap. The worst is when you do get back to the truck! Someone shows you the good line, and you realize that instead of smashing your face off the crossbar for 35 minutes, you only had to move six inches left or right to save time or energy. But you didn’t see that line. Instead, you saw God in that section every lap for 35 minutes. Also it’s very hard to try and move around when someone is breathing down your neck when you’re sticking with what you know and don’t want to risk your chances of changing it up and get passed.

Phil,

On Matthes’ show I will hear them throw around the word embargo a lot, most recently with the Stark electric bike everyone had to wait to talk about. I know new gear has to be hidden and stuff, and definitely next year’s bikes. But now everyone has cell phones so video and photos are a click away. Do the teams and sponsors take phones away at the track? Do they make people sign NDAs so it doesn’t get out? Seems hard to stop these days.



Kyle in Oregon

Kyle,

NDA’s are becoming more and more common in our sport. Teams have them, race series have them, suspension companies, manufacturers etc. Obviously in the past things have been leaked. Our sport is so small, it’s kind of easy to hear or see things. Doesn’t matter if an NDA was signed. I’ve never been a part of something where you had to leave your phone outside the room or whatever but I’m damn sure that happens. I guess it depends on the severity of the product. For instance the new KTM 450 that got leaked last year, that got some power when it was leaked online. I’m sure KTM wasn’t too pumped but at the same time, not much you can do about it.