Last weekend's High Point National was one for the ages. Tomac and Sexton and the Lawrence brothers were magnificent, as was Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey, who very nearly pulled off a podium. Not so fortunate was Antonio Cairoli, as bad luck got him in both motos. He crashed with Christian Craig in the first moto and ended up pulling out, then told Steve Matthes afterward that he forgot that in MXGP you go to the starting gate for both motos based on your qualifying finish, but in the AMA rulebook you go to the starting gate for the second moto based on how you finished the first. He said he should have continued on and gotten a better starting pick but forgot the difference in rules. Nevertheless, Antonio lined up on the outside and very nearly got the holeshot, only to run out of room on the outside and go off the track. A class act through and through, Cairoli was gracious to all of the fans, despite the poor afternoon, and he headed back to Italy the next day. Hopefully we see him again before the MXoN. MXGP fans are lucky they’ve had this legend to cheer for the past 17 years. He's a global motocross treasure.

The track at High Point really shaped up after a wet morning and got extremely rough. The move toward disking less deeply than in the past has continued, and I think all four tracks have been better and more race-able as a result. You know RedBud is going to be perfect, as will Southwick, Spring Creek, Washougal. . .. And that reminds me, the 450s will go first at both RedBud and Southwick so that the second 450 motos at each can be featured on NBC. I know change like this is confusing, especially with the streaming issues we had to start the season. (Look for announcements about more fixes soon.) It also means the 450 B practice will get the smoother Southwick, compared to the A Group, and that the 250 B practice will get the rougher track, as 250 A will go out before them. And no, I don't think Jeffrey Herlings will surprise everyone and show up to take on Tomac, but Jason Weigandt will have more on that next!

Herlings Speaks (Jason Weigandt)

Good get by Jase “Gypsy Tales” Macalpine to have current MXGP World Champion Jeffrey Herlings join his podcast last week. The Gypsy Tales shows are quite long—a full three hours of chat with The Bullet—but you certainly learn a lot about a subject. The big headline from the show is Herlings saying he would love to do a one-on-one match race at Southwick against Eli Tomac to see once and for all who really is the fastest. That makes it seem like Herlings knows he would kick Tomac’s ass, but if you listen to the show, you’ll realize it all comes from a place of respect. He really doesn’t know if he could beat Eli, he just wants to see! Herlings is a huge fan of Tomac and said he feels like they’re similar in their approach to racing. They work hard and show up to win, and they’re not really interested in the other parts of racing. Jeffrey is willing to do the fan stuff, the media stuff, the social media, but he’d rather just train, show up, race, and go home. He thinks Tomac is the same. Also, Herlings said when he’s done racing, he’s done. He has no interest in coming to the races as a coach or trainer.

As for the Southwick match race between Herlings and Tomac, well, that’s a bit of a stretch to imagine happening in reality. I know Gypsy Tales Jase is pumped on the concept and is trying to figure out ways to make it happen. Interesting.

Herlings even went so far as to say that, watching this year’s Lucas Oil Pro Motocross races on TV, he thinks the riders in America are now going faster than what he’s seeing from the pack in MXGP. That’s a pretty big claim, but he has huge, huge respect for Tomac, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen, and more. He also thinks the American tracks, because they’re wider and faster and have more traction, are better suited to going fast on 450s than a lot of the European tracks. I was also surprised by how much knowledge Herlings has on Monster Energy Supercross. In the podcast he’s talking about supercross races from a dozen years ago. He really studies racing in the U.S!

To that end, we all know Herlings wanted to come race here this summer, but he would only have had about three weeks on the bike before the Fox Raceway opener, which wasn’t enough. Instead, he decided to get another surgery to remove a plate from an old foot injury, which had been bothering him for a while. That will put him out for all of this season, but he did say he’ll make it back to the U.S. and race the full national schedule at some point, maybe for the last season of his career. Let’s hope he holds to that promise, and that when he gets here, we get to see the full 100 percent Bullet. It’s pretty well understood that Ryan Villopoto wasn’t quite at peak form when he ventured to the GPs in 2015, and Tony Cairoli wasn’t 100 percent fit for the races he did this year, either.