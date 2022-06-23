Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
How to Watch: Snowshoe GNCC and MXGP of Indonesia

How to Watch Snowshoe GNCC and MXGP of Indonesia

June 23, 2022 11:50am
by:

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship gets its first break of the season before returning for round 5 at RedBud on Saturday, July 2. But don't worry, there is still plenty of racing this weekend.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series is back in action for the ninth round, the Snowshoe GNCC, at the Snowshoe Mountain Resort on June 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is also back for the 12th round, the MXGP of Indonesia, on June 25 and 26.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM World Motocross Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Indonesia

     Sunday, June 26
    Semarang
    Java ID Indonesia
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      June 25 - 3:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      June 25 - 4:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 26 - 12:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 26 - 1:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 26 - 3:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 26 - 4:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      June 26 - 7:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2
      June 26 - 8:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States157
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States138
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States125
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia108
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia192
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States157
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States155
4Ruy Barbosa Chile128
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States122
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States201
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States186
3Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States152
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States127
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia205
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States191
3Rachael Archer New Zealand172
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States123
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada106
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia485
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland384
3Jorge Prado Spain366
4Maxime Renaux France365
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands330
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium460
2Tom Vialle France452
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany353
4Kevin Horgmo Norway326
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark319
Full Standings

Other Links

General

GNCC Live Timing

Snowshoe GNCC

Snowshoe GNCC Race Center

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of Indonesia

MXGP of Indonesia Race Center

MXGP of Indonesia Timetable

MXGP of Indonesia MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Indonesia MX2 Entry List

