FIM World Supercross Championship Unveils New Logo

“These new brand elements will ensure that the FIM WSX Championship and our Grand Prix events have an instantly recognizable visual identity for fans, clearly identified within the sport,” said Adam Bailey Head of Motorsport for SX Global. “Led by the simplistic power of our WSX logo, the bold combination of blazing orange and charcoal grey will become the visual calling card for the WSX Championship for many years to come, and the flag we carry at the forefront of our efforts around the world.”

“Working closely with Pangaea Creative, together we embarked on a high pace, dynamic branding process, with full immersion in the sport’s competitive history and with its global fanbase at the design’s core” said Thea Jeanes-Cochrane. “Inspired by the past, and driven toward the future under SX Global’s leadership, we believe Pangaea’s hand crafted, bespoke WSX letters and duotone colorways form a timeless, bold motorsport wordmark and capture the sports' exciting new era of global expansion. As the WSX brand story and visual identity evolves, we are excited to share the numerous design elements that will cleverly convey the uniqueness of supercross racing as a form of competitive global motorsport.”

The creation of the new WSX logo and brand identity are the latest in a series of ongoing development efforts that will continue to elevate and solidify the FIM World Supercross Championship. The Championship will feature a highly exclusive structure, with unparalleled level of financial support for teams, including seed funding for every team awarded a license, appearance fees at every round, and logistics and freight support. WSX will feature the richest championship prize purses in the sport’s history, with a total of USD$250,000 up for grabs at each round.

The FIM World Supercross Championship will annually take place in the second half of the year, including up to four events in 2022, from late October through November. 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. From 2023, and subsequent years, will see the FIM World Supercross Championship expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023.

The new FIM World Supercross Championship logo and its design aesthetic was unveiled through a spectacular 40 second hype reel which can be viewed HERE.

For more information and updates news and announcements on the FIM World Supercross Championship visit wsxchampionship.com.