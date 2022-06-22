Take me through this Star deal. How did that go, your early pro years?

After the end of ’04, I got a call from Bobby, and he was impressed. Of course, finishing second to Alessi helped. He kind of got me going for the east coast. I even went down and stayed with him in Mississippi and did some Rocky-style training with him. I visited his car dealership when I was down there. It’s all come full circle for me. I only did one year 250, went straight to 450. Did the full season with Eric Vallejo and Tamer. That was probably the best year, ’06. It was super fun. Of course, I did MXGP which was a humbling experience, and raced in Canada.

You went to the 450 in basically your second year as a pro. What led to that? After ’05, not many options were on the table. I did suit the 450 a lot better, because my riding style was just calculated and smooth. So, having a lot of horsepower, I could do that. I was able to get on with Tamer Motorsports. I ripped a few holeshots and got 11th at Anaheim 2 or 3 the first year. Was one of the top privateers until the end of the season.

So, the 450 was definitely better for you?

Yeah, it was. The four-strokes, in general. Back in my amateur days, the four-strokes, I hopped on those and with compression release and everything. But it fit my riding style very good. I didn’t take a lot of chances. Just let the four-stroke ride for me, instead of over-riding a two-stroke. I just let the four-stroke work for me.

I did not know you went to Europe. Tell me about that.

Dave at Engine Ice kind of hooked me up with Sterm Racing in Europe. So, I did the German supercross, German ADAC nationals, and then I did probably half of the MXPG in 2008. That was probably the most humbling experience I’ve ever had racing motocross.

[Laughs] Every guy I’ve ever talked to who has gone to Europe has the story of going to some sand track and being like a minute a lap off, or something insane. Do you have that story?

I do. I went to Lommel. I grew up training at Croom [sand pit] with Tichenor, and I thought I could ride sand. Went to Lommel and we did so bad. I did so bad! My team was like, “Maybe we don’t go to Lierop this weekend. Maybe we skip Lierop.” It’s nothing like anything I’ve ever rode. Just the bottomless sand. It was a life-changing experience. So super thankful that I got to go over there and experience it.

Langston has the same story as you. Guys who won world titles got lapped on those sand tracks the first time they went. It’s something you’ve got to learn. Yeah. I rode really well during the German nationals, and battling with the top GP guys, Nagl and Desalle, I would battle with them in the German races. But then when I went to an MXGP I was like, this is a whole other game. Mentally it was just really hard to ride comfortably when you’re in a different world, different country, different language, different riders you’ve never seen. It was super hard. I remember the last moto of the last race of the MXGP, I finally scored points. So, it wasn’t for nothing.

You can’t take that away from you. So, you came back to America for ’09?

Yeah, I came back in ’09. Did the Wonder Warthog thing. BSY Yamaha. Did ’09 east coast. Just like everyone who comes back from Europe, my corner speed was amazing. My fitness was great. I transitioned back to a 250. I did a couple of east coast races. I think I got 11th, was probably my best. Then after that didn’t pan out, just kind of did the old privateer thing for the next two or three years. That was all she wrote.