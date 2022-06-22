Triumph Dives Deeper into Off-Road Market, Acquires OSET

Anticipation is building for Triumph's unveiling of motocross and off-road focused dirt bikes--which are being tested and developed with help from Ricky Carmichael--but in the meantime the brand has some other off-road news to announce. Triumph has acquired OSET, which has been building electric dirt bikes and trials bikes for kids since 2004.

Here's Triumph's press release on the move:

Triumph announces the acquisition of the electric motorcycle manufacturer OSET Bikes, as part of their wider plan of offering a full range of off-road motorcycles and to nurture a new generation of motorcycle riders.

Ahead of the launch of the Motocross and Enduro range, Triumph Motorcycles takes another exciting step in the off-road world through the acquisition of OSET Bikes, a leader in the world of children’s electric, off-road motorcycles. Started in 2004 by Ian Smith, who wanted to build an electric off-road bike for his son Oliver, OSET has been setting the benchmark in its segment for the past 18 years. OSET has sold more than 40,000 bikes globally that feature their inhouse developed electric powertrains.

The acquisition of OSET sits within Triumph’s strategy of entering the off-road segment, announced in 2020, and provides both companies with the opportunity to share and benefit from each other’s knowledge and experience in their respective segments, enabling both brands to grow internationally in parallel.