Going back to Thunder Valley, you were in A practice. Does that make a difference in how your day shapes up, or does it even matter?

That’s a good question. I do think it matters. In Colorado they had the 450s go first, so it was 450B, 450A, then 250A and 250B went last. Being the third practice on the track is better than being the fourth, and in Colorado it was super deep and kind of sloppy in practice. Not having to hit all those deep ruts and slow the bike down was an advantage.

I saw on your Instagram a clip of Mitch Payton doing some tuning on your bike. What was that all about?

Mitch is a pretty good friend of mine, believe it or not, we’ve known each other for some years now. We were having some problems and I didn’t know what it was, whether it was jetting or what. I still haven’t figured it out, but he has that special ear and feel so I took it over to him and asked if he could give it a quick little rev and a feel, and that’s what he did. Mitch said it sounded really good and the jetting sounded spot-on. I think the value of the bike went up a little bit with Mitch’s blessing.

Whether you’re riding pit bikes at Pastranaland or racing the nationals, it seems like you’re having a lot of fun out there. Do you have specific plans or are you just out there living it?

Right now we’re just living it. National racing, supercross racing, a lot of pit bike racing, all of it. We just got back from a pit bike event at Pastranaland and we’re trying to do another one. I can’t share the results because it hasn’t been televised yet, but I did pretty well and made some good cash. Hopefully we get another one in this year. I’ve also been doing a lot of stunt work. I did a TV show for HBO, The Righteous Gemstones, and some dirt bike stunt work for a TV show that hasn’t been sold yet. Just trying to live life, keep the two wheels going, and trying not to grow old so fast.