Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
Articles
Full Schedule

Pioneers of Minnesota Motocross: Book on Donny Schmit & Tom Benolkin’s Careers

June 21, 2022 12:00pm | by:
<em>Pioneers of Minnesota Motocross</em>: Book on Donny Schmit & Tom Benolkin’s Careers

Josie Wolfe Publishing is pleased to announce the publication of Pioneers of Minnesota Motocross, a book that explores the careers of Donny Schmit and Tom Benolkin, two Motocross racers from Minnesota. In the early 80s, Benolkin put in some great results as a privateer to earn a spot on Factory Kawasaki. In the mid-80s and into the 90s, Schmit took it even further, all the way to the heights of the Motocross world. The book also looks at the origin of District 23 Motocross, the first Minnesotans to race Motocross professionally, and the often colorful tales around those early days.

1971 through 1995 is a rich vein of history for the sport of Motocross itself - The start of the US National series, the golden age of motorcycle development, the rise of amateur national competition, and the ascent of U.S. riders to the top of the World stage. These larger stories give context to the smaller stories of Schmit, Benolkin, and many more. In some cases, they may have been witnesses to events such as the Saddleback Massacre, but at other times, they were racing against the legends or putting their own name in the record books.

This book is currently available in Paperback and E-Book formats.

View more information on Pioneers of Minnesota Motocross

Pioneers of Minnesota Motocross by Bob Chase
Pioneers of Minnesota Motocross by Bob Chase

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
August 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now