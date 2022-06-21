With the Lawrence brothers dominating the first four rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, it must be hard for the other 38 riders in the 250 class to not feel like they are riding in their shadows. Especially for riders like Max Vohland and Michael Mosiman who have shown speed so far but have had problems stringing two good motos together. Our team caught up with both riders after the race at High Point, where they were both happy about their riding but not their results. Both riders feel they are right on the cusp of a breakthrough.

For Max Vohland that breakthrough would mean more consistently breaking into the top five and then a podium would be not far off. For a guy who came out swinging in his first ever pro national at the 2021 series opener at Fox Raceway and led much of the first moto before bike issues led to a DNF, his results since have yet to show that initial potential.

His 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross run somehow went even worse when he was involved in a first turn pile up and was unable to complete a lap in the main event in Minneapolis. His results so far this summer have been much more consistent than last year, though bad starts and mistakes have kept him further back in the results than he would like. With his fifth overall at Hangtown though, he proved he can run with the lead pack when he gets a start.