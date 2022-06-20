Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

June 20, 2022 8:00am
by:

lucas oil ama pro motocross championship

Round 4 (of 12) — High Point National — Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania

250 Class

Motocross

High Point - 250

June 18, 2022
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia2 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 2 Honda CRF250R
3Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan3 - 5 Kawasaki KX250F
4Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States United States5 - 4 GasGas MC 250F
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States8 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
6Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States United States4 - 6 Kawasaki KX250F
7R.J. Hampshire
R.J. Hampshire		 Hudson, FL United States United States7 - 7 Husqvarna FC 250
8Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States United States6 - 9 KTM 250 SX-F
9Pierce Brown Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States United States10 - 10 GasGas MC 250F
10Nate Thrasher
Nate Thrasher		 Livingston, TN United States United States9 - 11 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

450 Class

Motocross

High Point - 450

June 18, 2022
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac		 Cortez, CO United States United States2 - 1 Yamaha YZ450F
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States1 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States3 - 5 KAW KX450SR
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Germany7 - 3 Honda CRF450R
5Ryan Dungey Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States United States6 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
6Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States United States4 - 7 GasGas MC 450F
7Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States United States5 - 8 KAW KX450SR
8Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States United States8 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
9Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States United States10 - 10 Yamaha YZ450F
10Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States United States13 - 9 Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results

Championship Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia186
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia174
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan137
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States133
5Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States115
6Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States115
7Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States110
8Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States94
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States90
10Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States80
Full Standings

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States180
2Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States167
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany162
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States147
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States122
6Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States120
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States106
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States90
9Antonio Cairoli Patti, Sicily Italy89
10Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States86
Full Standings

2022 RED BULL ERZBERGRODEO 

Overall Classification

Canadian Motocross Championship

Round 3 (of 9) - Pilot Mound, MB

250 Pro

450 Pro

Championship Standings

250 Pro

450 Pro

Other Championship Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Through Round 10 (of 20)

Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia485
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland384
3Jorge Prado Spain366
4Maxime Renaux France365
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands330
6Ruben Fernandez Spain304
7Brian Bogers Netherlands252
8Pauls Jonass Latvia250
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium229
10Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa227
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium460
2Tom Vialle France452
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany353
4Kevin Horgmo Norway326
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark319
6Andrea Adamo Italy282
7Thibault Benistant France266
8Isak Gifting Sweden255
9Stephen Rubini France249
10Kay De Wolf Netherlands231
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)

Through Round 8 (of 13)

Championship Standings

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States157
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States138
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States125
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia108
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States95
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States94
8Josh Strang Inverell Australia84
9Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States80
10Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States78
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia192
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States157
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States155
4Ruy Barbosa Chile128
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States122
6Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States117
7Benjamin Herrera Chile112
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States93
9Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand92
10Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States86
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States201
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States186
3Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States152
5Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States127
6Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States100
7Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States100
8Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States99
9Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States94
10Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States90
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia205
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States191
3Rachael Archer New Zealand172
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States123
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada106
6Brandy Richards 100
7Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States96
8Marina Cancro Huntington, NY United States88
9Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States86
10Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States83
Full Standings

AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 4 (of 10)

Overall Standings

PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK

Through Round 6 (of 17)

SuperTwins

Production Twins

AFT Singles

US SPRINT ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 7 (of 8)

Pro Standings

2022 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli Tomac (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross450SX
Christian Craig (Yamaha)Monster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Chance Hymas (Honda)Monster Energy Supercross250SX Futures
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam

TBD		Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
All 2022 ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
All 2022 ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael Hicks (KTM)Hoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Sam Sunderland (GasGas)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2

TBD		Kenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
Read Now
August 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now