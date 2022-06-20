lucas oil ama pro motocross championship
Round 4 (of 12) — High Point National — Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania
250 Class
Motocross
High Point - 250June 18, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|3 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA United States
|5 - 4
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|8 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA United States
|4 - 6
|Kawasaki KX250F
|7
|
R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|7 - 7
|Husqvarna FC 250
|8
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA United States
|6 - 9
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT United States
|10 - 10
|GasGas MC 250F
|10
|
Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN United States
|9 - 11
|Yamaha YZ250F
450 Class
Motocross
High Point - 450June 18, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|2 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|1 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|3 - 5
|KAW KX450SR
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|7 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN United States
|6 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|4 - 7
|GasGas MC 450F
|7
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA United States
|5 - 8
|KAW KX450SR
|8
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|8 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT United States
|10 - 10
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC United States
|13 - 9
|Husqvarna FC 450
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|186
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|174
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|137
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|133
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|115
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|115
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|110
|8
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|94
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|90
|10
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|80
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|180
|2
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|167
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|162
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|147
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|122
|6
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|120
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|106
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|90
|9
|Antonio Cairoli
|Patti, Sicily
|89
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|86
2022 RED BULL ERZBERGRODEO
Overall Classification
Canadian Motocross Championship
Round 3 (of 9) - Pilot Mound, MB
250 Pro
450 Pro
Championship Standings
250 Pro
450 Pro
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 10 (of 20)
Championship Standings
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|485
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|384
|3
|Jorge Prado
|366
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|365
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|330
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|304
|7
|Brian Bogers
|252
|8
|Pauls Jonass
|250
|9
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|229
|10
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|227
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|460
|2
|Tom Vialle
|452
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|353
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|326
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|319
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|282
|7
|Thibault Benistant
|266
|8
|Isak Gifting
|255
|9
|Stephen Rubini
|249
|10
|Kay De Wolf
|231
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)
Through Round 8 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|157
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|138
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|125
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|108
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|95
|7
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|94
|8
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|84
|9
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|80
|10
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|78
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|192
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|157
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|155
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|128
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|122
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|117
|7
|Benjamin Herrera
|112
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|93
|9
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|92
|10
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|86
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|201
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|186
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|152
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|127
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|100
|7
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|100
|8
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|99
|9
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|94
|10
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|90
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|205
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|191
|3
|Rachael Archer
|172
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|123
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|106
|6
|Brandy Richards
|100
|7
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|96
|8
|Marina Cancro
|Huntington, NY
|88
|9
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|86
|10
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|83
AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 4 (of 10)
Overall Standings
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Through Round 6 (of 17)
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
US SPRINT ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 7 (of 8)
Pro Standings
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Christian Craig (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Chance Hymas (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins