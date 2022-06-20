Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
Articles
Full Schedule

Save of the Day: High Point

June 20, 2022 2:00pm | by: &

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the High Point National, Tom Journet caught Red Bull KTM's Antonio Cairoli kicking out sideways in two successive corners while pushing for a fast lap in qualifying. Cairoli's sound body positioning and good use of his lower body pulled both moments back with relative ease, but the footage does show how important minor movements on the bike can be.

Video courtesy of Tom Journet and MAVTV Plus.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
August 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now