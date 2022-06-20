It was another solid day at the races for the green machines of Jason Anderson and Jo Shimoda both ended up third overall in their respective classes at High Point. Both riders also put 3-5 scores on the board. For Anderson, he remains fourth in the 450 Class standings with 147 points as he sits 33 points behind championship leader Chase Sexton. Jo Shimoda is third in the 250 Class standings now with 137 points and sits 49 points behind championship leader Jett Lawrence.
Both riders spoke with the media in the post-race press conference and provided some insight on how their days went
Jason Anderson – 450 Class – 3rd Overall
Jason, just let us have it in your words exactly how those motos went today. Made a couple mistakes. Able to hit the reset button. Really bring back that 100 percent Jason Anderson effort and drive with a very impressive ride today.
Jason Anderson: The practice went good this morning. I was able to qualify first. It’s always good to start your day like that. I went into the first moto, and I got into second and then had a little bit of a tip-over and ended up third behind Eli [Tomac] and Chase [Sexton]. Then that second moto, I was up front again. Honestly, I wasn’t riding very good. I passed Dunge [Ryan Dungey] and then he ended up getting me back. I was trying to hang onto that train right there in fifth place. I had a tip-over again and just was kind of by myself, trying to fend off the guys behind me. 3-5 on the day, it’s not bad. Podium is nice. Riding-wise it’s a little bit frustrating, but that’s how it is.
You mentioned fend off. You went from being on the attack to being on defense several times throughout the course of the day. Tough transition?
Yeah. It was honestly kind of tough that second moto for me, just trying to find the flow and everything like that. All in all, I tried my hardest and that’s all I could ask for. We’ll live to fight another day and try to problem solve this week and see how it ends up.
Got some things you’re going to focus on this week off before we head to Red Bud?
Yeah, back to the drawing board.
The rest of the season, which track are you most looking forward to going?
For me, I actually really like Budds Creek. Budds Creek is one of my favorite ones.
Jo Shimoda – 250 Class – 3rd Overall
Jo, saw some changes in the attitude, the body position. You explained to me you’ve been under the weather for a couple weeks. Go ahead and let us know how today went for you, in your words.
Jo Shimoda: Today was alright. I’m happy with the podium, considering my body sickness. The main thing was the start. I got two good starts, put myself in the front. Struggled on the track a little bit, but still having a good start is a big thing to me. So, I think that kind of helped me to get to here.
We’ve talked about the starts in the past. Definitely improving. Outside of the sickness, you’ve got a week off so you’re going to have a little bit of time to recover, a little time to start working for the next part of the series. What’s in store for you? What’s the plan?
The week off is going to be really helpful for me to have time to recover and honestly retrain again. Last week I barely did some riding. Saved my energy for today. Hopefully, I can be close to 100 percent.
You mentioned about getting over the sickness a little bit and coming out swinging at RedBud. Are you looking forward to anything specific at RedBud? The track, or just getting fully healthy? Anything you can point to? Do you like the fans there?
The fans are crazy. I think the Red Bud is the best energy-wise with fans. Good vibes, good vibes only.
Watch the full 450 Class post-race press conference from Hight Point:
Watch the full 250 Class post-race press conference from Hight Point: