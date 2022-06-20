It was another solid day at the races for the green machines of Jason Anderson and Jo Shimoda both ended up third overall in their respective classes at High Point. Both riders also put 3-5 scores on the board. For Anderson, he remains fourth in the 450 Class standings with 147 points as he sits 33 points behind championship leader Chase Sexton. Jo Shimoda is third in the 250 Class standings now with 137 points and sits 49 points behind championship leader Jett Lawrence.

Both riders spoke with the media in the post-race press conference and provided some insight on how their days went

Jason Anderson – 450 Class – 3rd Overall

Jason, just let us have it in your words exactly how those motos went today. Made a couple mistakes. Able to hit the reset button. Really bring back that 100 percent Jason Anderson effort and drive with a very impressive ride today.

Jason Anderson: The practice went good this morning. I was able to qualify first. It’s always good to start your day like that. I went into the first moto, and I got into second and then had a little bit of a tip-over and ended up third behind Eli [Tomac] and Chase [Sexton]. Then that second moto, I was up front again. Honestly, I wasn’t riding very good. I passed Dunge [Ryan Dungey] and then he ended up getting me back. I was trying to hang onto that train right there in fifth place. I had a tip-over again and just was kind of by myself, trying to fend off the guys behind me. 3-5 on the day, it’s not bad. Podium is nice. Riding-wise it’s a little bit frustrating, but that’s how it is.