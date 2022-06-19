Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
Weege Show: High Point Review with Hunter, Cairoli and AP

June 19, 2022 12:10pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits and paddock of the High Point National, round four of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. From a chat with banged-up Red Bull KTM riders Antonio Cairoli and Aaron Plessinger, to their team manager Ian Harrison's thoughts on Ryan Dungey's vintage ride, and a chat with one Lawrence brother (the one named Hunter), Weege Show has the scoops. Brought to you by DID Chains and Rims, the choice of champions since 1933!

