Jett Lawrence claimed his fourth consecutive overall win to start the season ahead of Hunter Lawrence and Jo Shimoda. In the premier class, Eli Tomac claimed his maiden Pro Motocross win with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, the 28th 450 Class overall win of his career. Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson rounded out the 450 Class overall podium.

Watch the full highlights from the fourth round High Point National in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.

450 Class Overall Results