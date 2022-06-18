Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Fox Raceway in Pala, California for the opening round of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Good morning race fans! Today, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is setup for race day here at High Pint Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, for the fourth round. This famous circuit—the “home” race for the MX Sports/Racer X crew whose headquarter is only away minutes over the West Virginia border—has been a part of the championship since the late 1970s. The track has had significant changes over the years, but since last year’s High Point National about this time in 2021, not much has changed on the course this year. Sawdust and mulch has been added as a top later to the track, which will still shape up to its typical rough and rutty form. The key to this course is managing the hills: sending it down them and carrying momentum in the over-camber turns.
The first East Coast race of the championship has brought a huge turnout as campers, tents, and RVs cover the rolling hills here in southwestern Pennsylvania, with fans coming in for both the national and amateur racing tomorrow.
For today, the weather could not be better. Sometimes this round gets hit with rain and become muddy, sometimes it is super hot and the rutted track and sun beating down make for a long day. But today, we are looking at ideal conditions today: sun and clouds and a high of low 70s. These conditions could make for some great racing on this historic track.
Speaking about the racing, the action on track has been great so far. In the premier class, we have seen three different overall winners in the first three rounds (Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, and Ken Roczen)—could we see a fourth different winner today? The Honda HRC duo of Sexton and Roczen are leading the points standings, but Eli Tomac and Anderson, respectively, sit close behind. Yamaha’s Christian Craig sits fifth, ahead of a handful of riders under the KTM Group umbrella as Antonio Cairoli, Ryan Dungey, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, and Shane McElrath round out the top ten. Last week we were in for another Tomac vs Roczen battle—who will battle for the win today? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|133
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|128
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|120
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|111
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|92
In the 250 Class, Jett Lawrence has not been perfect as there have been three other riders to win motos so far, but the defending champion has claimed all three overall wins. Entering today, Hunter Lawrence has been his little brother’s biggest competition this season, and yes, the season is still early, but the #1 is starting to build towards a title defense. But the rest of the field hopes to have something to say about that. Last weekend, Levi Kitchen broke out for his first career moto win and his maiden overall podium. Last year at this track, Jalek Swoll broke out for his maiden Pro Motocross overall podium finish, which was the overall win! Swoll's 2021 triumph was his first stop to High Point Raceway. We have a lot of young riders in the field who have not raced this trick course (as an amateur or as a pro). Could we see another rider have their breakout ride on this circuit today? Justin Cooper has yet to claim a moto win this season, although he did pick up his results after a rough opener. Cooper’s starts are on point so expect him to be battling up front throughout the day. Michael Mosiman picked up his maiden moto win at the second round but bike issues have hindered his results since. Mosiman, Jo Shimoda, and Seth Hammaker have shown speed this year and look to battle for podiums.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|139
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|127
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|101
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|100
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|100
RJ Hampshire provided a late message yesterday that after an injury at the second round, he is in fact lining up this weekend. Remember, he was leading the first moto last year and appeared set to take the win until a broken chain ended his race with only a few laps to go. You can always count on Hampshire to give his full effort and the veteran could be battling for a podium finish here today.
And lastly, happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. Enjoy the racing this weekend!
Below is today's broadcast/streaming schedule.
- Motocross
- QualifyingLiveJune 18 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJune 18 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJune 18 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJune 18 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJune 18 - 4:00 PM
