Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Weege Show: High Point Preview and East Vs. West

June 17, 2022 5:30pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the paddock of the Lucas Stabilizer High Point National, round four of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross for 2022. All the riders will say they're pumped to go east, but is it really all that different anymore? Racing these days is a far cry from the mega hard pack days of Carlsbad and Saddleback in California. The Weege Show is presented by Honda all-new CRF250R, lighter, faster and stronger for 2022. Still undefeated, too, after three rounds in this series. Will that keep going?

