Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Thunder Valley Race Examination

June 17, 2022 10:00am | by:

Following the 2022 Thunder Valley National, we have learned that Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton both were penalized one point each along with Josh Gilbert and Bryson Gardner for jumping on red and white flashing lights. I was able to dive back in and find where the infraction happened and we try to break it all down here. We also have a closer look at the terrific Roczen vs. Tomac battle in the second moto along with what Antonio Cairoli is doing that is working so well off the starts.

We also eye up Levi Kitchen's unique riding style that helps him in long ruts like we see at Thunder Valley, a strange coincidence between Jett Lawrence and Justin Cooper, and what exactly went wrong when Seth Hammaker and Nate Thrasher made heavy contact. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of MAVTV Plus.

