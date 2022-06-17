Following the 2022 Thunder Valley National, we have learned that Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton both were penalized one point each along with Josh Gilbert and Bryson Gardner for jumping on red and white flashing lights. I was able to dive back in and find where the infraction happened and we try to break it all down here. We also have a closer look at the terrific Roczen vs. Tomac battle in the second moto along with what Antonio Cairoli is doing that is working so well off the starts.

We also eye up Levi Kitchen's unique riding style that helps him in long ruts like we see at Thunder Valley, a strange coincidence between Jett Lawrence and Justin Cooper, and what exactly went wrong when Seth Hammaker and Nate Thrasher made heavy contact. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of MAVTV Plus.

