Racer X Films: 2022 Honda CRF250R Garage Build

June 17, 2022 2:00pm | by: , &

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Kris Keefer

When the 2022 Honda CRF250R was introduced, I was excited: I was hoping one of my favorite chassis to ride would get a little better in the engine department. Not all of my hopes and dreams came true in 2022, but I was happy with the gains that the little quarter-liter red rocket did make. Once I got more time on the new-generation CRF250R, I wanted to gain some torque and get a little more of a planted feel, so I sought out a couple companies that know a lot about both!

Parts List: 

Ride Engineering

Black CRF250R 23.5mm Offset Rubber Mounted Split Triple Clamps, One Piece Bar Mount, Red Polyurethane Cone Kit, Steering Damper Bracket with Showa Damper Re-valved by Race Tech, 270 Front Brake Rotor Kit, Billet Brake Caliper, Braided Steel Front and Rear Brake Lines, Red Brake Line Mount, CRF250R/450R Pull Rods, Billet Throttle Switch, Master Cylinder Covers, Flush Mount Oil Cap, CRF Reversible Axle Blocks

ride-engineering.com

Race Tech

Fork and Shock Re-valve, Gold Valves, Front and Rear Springs, Full CNC Porting (with a five-angle valve job and back-cut intake valves)

racetech.com

Bridgestone

X31 Front, X20 Rear Tires

bridgestonemotorcycletires.com

Sunstar

13/49 Sprockets and Chain

sunstar-braking.com

ODI

RC4 Handlebars and Lock-on Grips

www.odigrips.com

Decal Works

Custom Graphics

decalmx.com

SDG USA

Ribbed Seat Cover

sdg-innovations.com

DT1

Air Filter

dt1filters.com

Maxima Racing

Premium 10/40 Engine Oil

maximausa.com

Akrapovic

Evolution Full Exhaust

akrapovic.com

AntiGravity Batteries

Lithium Battery

antigravitybatteries.com

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

