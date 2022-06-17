Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens / Simon Cudby

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Kris Keefer

When the 2022 Honda CRF250R was introduced, I was excited: I was hoping one of my favorite chassis to ride would get a little better in the engine department. Not all of my hopes and dreams came true in 2022, but I was happy with the gains that the little quarter-liter red rocket did make. Once I got more time on the new-generation CRF250R, I wanted to gain some torque and get a little more of a planted feel, so I sought out a couple companies that know a lot about both!

Parts List:

Ride Engineering

Black CRF250R 23.5mm Offset Rubber Mounted Split Triple Clamps, One Piece Bar Mount, Red Polyurethane Cone Kit, Steering Damper Bracket with Showa Damper Re-valved by Race Tech, 270 Front Brake Rotor Kit, Billet Brake Caliper, Braided Steel Front and Rear Brake Lines, Red Brake Line Mount, CRF250R/450R Pull Rods, Billet Throttle Switch, Master Cylinder Covers, Flush Mount Oil Cap, CRF Reversible Axle Blocks

ride-engineering.com

Race Tech

Fork and Shock Re-valve, Gold Valves, Front and Rear Springs, Full CNC Porting (with a five-angle valve job and back-cut intake valves)

racetech.com

Bridgestone

X31 Front, X20 Rear Tires

bridgestonemotorcycletires.com

Sunstar

13/49 Sprockets and Chain

sunstar-braking.com

ODI

RC4 Handlebars and Lock-on Grips

www.odigrips.com

Decal Works

Custom Graphics

decalmx.com

SDG USA

Ribbed Seat Cover

sdg-innovations.com

DT1

Air Filter

dt1filters.com

Maxima Racing

Premium 10/40 Engine Oil

maximausa.com

Akrapovic

Evolution Full Exhaust

akrapovic.com

AntiGravity Batteries

Lithium Battery

antigravitybatteries.com