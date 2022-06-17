The fourth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, June 18, at the High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.
Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV Plus. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22)]. Three motos will be broadcast live on NBC.
A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.
Note, the qualifying broadcast for the fourth round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.
MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.
Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Broc Glover will serve as TV color commentator for the High Point National.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have another weekend off as the series will be back in action for the ninth round Snowshoe GNCC at the Snowshoe Mountain Resort on June 25 and 26.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also has a weekend off as they will return to action for the 12th round MXGP of Indonesia on June 25 and 26.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
High PointSaturday, June 18
- QualifyingLiveJune 18 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJune 18 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJune 18 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJune 18 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJune 18 - 4:00 PM
2022 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
450 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|133
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|128
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|120
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|111
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|92
250 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|139
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|127
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|101
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|100
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|100
Other Links
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
High Point National
High Point National Race Center
High Point National Injury Report
450 Class Entry List
High Point - 450 Entry ListJune 18, 2022
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 450
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|KAW KX450SR
250 Class Entry List
High Point - 250 Entry ListJune 18, 2022
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|
R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|29
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|32
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
Other Info
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
High Point Raceway
218 Taylortown Rd
Mt Morris, PA 15349
Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
