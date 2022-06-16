Back to the East Coast we go! The High Point venue is located in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, just outside of Morgantown, West Virginia (yes, I know that is a lot to work through geographically. Just know that the track sits basically on the state line). Operated by the MX Sports crew (and Racer X) as a hometown race, there is a lot of pride taken in this event. The local AMA District 5 and PAMX groups will also turn out in force to support their season’s biggest weekend. I first came to this race in 1995 and it has consistently been great. The only real downside risk is the constant threat of summer rain, but it looks like we are good to go for 2022. This race used to take place on Memorial Day Weekend. We’re now about three weeks later than that for Father’s Day, and moving into June at least somewhat reduces the chance of spring showers.

Dirty Little Secrets

The track itself is a real doozy. Chock full of off-cambered turns and even off-cambered straightaways, High Point Raceway never really lets you feel like both tires are planted. The track weaves across several hillsides and utilizes the elevation well. The downhills were a real eye-opener to this flatlander from Florida. Lots of time can be made and lost by those who can actually accelerate in zones that beg for deceleration. Further, when riders reach the bottom of the downhills, there are often a myriad of ruts to navigate at speed. Braking for those ruts them is not an option if you want to succeed in southern Pennsylvania. Riders need to lean back, ensure the front wheel remains free and light, and somehow find the nerve to upshift.