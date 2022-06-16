An update from MX Sports Pro Racing shows four penalties in the second 450 Class moto at the Thunder Valley National last weekend. Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen (moto winner) and Chase Sexton (second place) were penalized for jumping on a section with a wheels on the ground light on late in the race. Privateers Josh Gilbert and Bryson Gardner were also penalized for the same infraction. All four riders were docked one championship point from where they finished, although their position will remain the same: Roczen’s moto win now counts for 24 points, Sexton’s second is now 21 points, Gardner's 18th-place finish is now two points, and Gilbert’s 20th-place finish means he earns 0 points in the moto.

Sexton (133 points) won the opener and will continue to lead Roczen (128 points) by five points as Eli Tomac (120 points) sits third. Gilbert will remain in 18th place with 19 points, although we heard he is heading home to Europe to race in the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) and the British Nationals. He might return for a few rounds later this summer. Gardner is now tied with Tristan Lane for 25th at four apiece.

Below is the full post-race penalty report provided by MX Sports Pro Racing:

Penalty Report

Thunder Valley National Motocross

250 MX Class:

No Infractions

450 MX Class:



Rider: #23 Chase Sexton

Session: 450 Moto 2

Violation: Jumping on WOG light

Penalty: Loss of 1 Point

Rider: #94 Ken Roczen

Session: 450 Moto 2

Violation: Jumping on WOG light

Penalty: Loss of 1 Point

Rider: #323 Josh Gilbert

Session: 450 Moto 2

Violation: Jumping on WOG light

Penalty: Loss of 1 Point

Rider: #837 Bryson Gardner

Session: 450 Moto 2

Violation: Jumping on WOG light

Penalty: Loss of 1 Point

450 Class points standings