Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Full Schedule

Get Your High Point National Sticker at the Racer X Booth Saturday

June 16, 2022 3:30pm | by:
Are you headed to the High Point National this weekend? Make sure you stop by the Racer X booth, located in Sponsor Village, so you can pick up your free High Point National event sticker and free Racer X stickers. This year, the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is celebrating its 50th anniversary and we are honoring 12 legends of AMA Motocross history at each round. At the fourth round, we are honoring a legendary #4: ten-time Pro Motocross Champion (1997, 1998, and 1999 125 Class and 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, & 2006 in premier class) Ricky Carmichael, the Greatest of All-Time (GOAT). Attend each event in order to collect all 12 unique stickers!

Be sure to check out our Racer X Brand items on display and grab some gear. See you at the races!

Get your High Point National 2022 Pro Motocross 50th anniversary Ricky Carmichael sticker at the Racer X booth on Saturday!
Get your High Point National 2022 Pro Motocross 50th anniversary Ricky Carmichael sticker at the Racer X booth on Saturday!
