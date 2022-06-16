Dream Traxx to Handle Track Design, More in FIM World Supercross Championship

SX Global, promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), has announced another key detail to the all-new series. Dream Traxx will handle the “design, development, management, and maintenance of tracks” for the series. Jason Baker, who operates Dream Traxx, is a well-known track builder in the industry between race designs, one-off track designs, and private facility tracks for test riding. Below is the full press release from SX Global.

SX Global Taps Dream Traxx for Track Design, Maintenance & Management of FIM World Supercross Championship

Unique Enhancements & Adjustments to Conventional Supercross Track Layouts Will Emphasize Safety for Riders, While Increasing Competition & Intensifying Racing Action for Fans

Australia – SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced a partnership with Dream Traxx to oversee the design, development, management, and maintenance of tracks for FIM World Supercross Championship rounds and special events ongoing.

As will be the case with a wide variety of aspects of the Championship, SX Global will look to build on conventional supercross models, with innovations and enhancements, designed to elevate the professional and competitive experience for teams and riders, while also delivering the highest quality racing and overall entertainment experience for fans. Track design will be a key area of emphasis, with unique adjustments to conventional supercross design and geometry, focused on increasing rider safety, while also increasing competitive balance on the track. Design enhancements will address traditional track characteristics that typically create hazardous conditions for riders and impede overall freedom and flow on the track. Ultimately, the goal is to allow riders to go faster, push harder and deliver a higher level of excitement and competitive intensity for fans.

“The safety of our riders is paramount, and track design and track conditions are arguably the most critical area where safety is concerned. No one understands that better than Jason Baker and his team at Dream Traxx,” said Adam Bailey, general manager – motorsport at SX Global. “Our intention is to use our collective experience to make adjustments that enhance the racing experience for our riders, increasing their sense of freedom and confidence on the track to ultimately bring a higher level of excitement for the fans at each and every Championship round.”

Led by Founder and Lead Designer, Jason Baker, Dream Traxx has amassed an unparalleled resume, having designed tracks for some of motocross and supercross’ most unique and innovative events, including X-Games, Red Bull X-Fighters, Red Bull Imagination, Red Bull Straight Rhythm and the Australian supercross series. In addition to its work with high-profile events, Dream Traxx also designs and manages North American test tracks for leading manufacturers, including Honda, KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas.

“It’s exciting to be a part of SX Global’s mission to spread the power of supercross to fans around the world and to play a role in what will ultimately help elevate the global popularity of this sport and its incredible athletes,” said Baker. “We’re extremely motivated by the opportunity to address aspects of track design that can improve safety for riders, while increasing excitement for fans, and ultimately, establish new standards for the sport.”

The FIM World Supercross Championship will annually take place in the second half of the year, including up to four events in 2022, from October through November. 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the Championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. 2023, and subsequent years, will see the FIM World Supercross Championship expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023.

For more information and updated news and announcements from SX Global and the FIM World Supercross Championship, visit SXGlobal.com and wsxchampionship.com.

Main image courtesy of SX Global