450MX

1st | 2-1 | #94 Ken Roczen | Germany | Honda CRF450R

You just can’t count this dude out. Ever. Roczen’s so good at Thunder Valley and he showed it again this weekend becoming the third race winner in three rounds. It was hot, it was at high elevation, and sure, he got a bit lucky to win the overall thanks to Chase Sexton’s mistake, but he was much better this week than last. As he told me afterward, he was comfy with the bike and that made the difference. I’ve never seen a rider (and I was on a team with Chad Reed for three years) so in tune with his bike like Kenny. But he does back up his complaints about the machine with wins so the team can’t get that frustrated with him, right? He told me afterward that at one point he wasn’t sure he wanted to race next year so he didn’t engage in any contract talks but now yes, he’s all in again and wants to win next year so he’ll be back for what I would guess (he didn’t say) a 450 supercross only deal next year with Jett racing the 450 outdoors.

2nd | 1-3 | #3 Eli Tomac |Cortez, CO | Yamaha YZ 450F

What a battle for Tomac with Roczen in that second moto! That’s what motocross is all about right there. Tomac admitted that this was most likely his last Thunder Valley national, and he really wanted to win the overall. What was weird to me was that when he was in third and Sexton was leading, he had the overall, but he said he didn’t know. I mean, he’s been at this a while…surely, he knew that a 1-3 beats a 2-2? Guess not! I know he lost this race, but that moto one ride was a usual great ET3 run, and he was super close to winning the overall. Don’t look now but I think Eli is going to start heating up here.

3rd | 4-2 | #23 Chase Sexton | La Moille, IL | Honda CRF450R

Oh man, the only good thing about Sexton’s last-lap tip-over was that it gave the overall win to Honda and not Yamaha. Maybe that’s about it? I know we get on Chase for mistakes, and this was one for sure, but I don’t think it’s something to dwell on. It was a silly little crash, but I’ll focus on him being fourth in moto one and not really having much for the top three and then the second moto rebound. He figured things out, get the bike changed a bit and Chase basically won the next moto. That’s what champions do, you know? Even with the crash, it was nothing but another encouraging moto for the 23 IMO.