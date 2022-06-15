What does it mean for you to be back on factory equipment?

It feels really good. I had a few rough years with injuries that seemed like they didn’t want to heal. I’m not going to sit here and make excuses by any means, but there were times when I didn’t know if I’d be able to ride a dirt bike again at the level I needed to. It’s tough. A lot of people don’t lose a factory ride and get it back. I put a lot of hard work in over the last year, so to earn that ride again feels great. I’m really grateful, and happy for the opportunity that Bobby [Regan] and the team are giving me. I’m going to give it everything I got.

Being a guy with a few years under your belt now, do you have an idea of how you might approach things differently this time around?

Yes and no. I’ve been at MTF [Millsaps Training Facility] my entire career so I’m making a huge adjustment by going over to The Farm. I’ll be training with Swanie [Gareth Swanepoel] and all the guys on the team, so that’s going to be a big adjustment that I’m excited for. I’m extremely grateful for everything MTF has done for me, and I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without it. And the Star guys go to MTF to ride once every couple weeks anyway, so I’m not going away completely. But it’s a big change and it’s going to be the first time in my career. There are definitely things with chasing settings too, that I’ve learned to just ride it. I’m going to listen to what they say. They have a great program, obviously, and their guys are winning. I’m going to jump in that program and do the same thing.

What are the chances of you being at any nationals later this summer?

As of right now I’m not planning on doing any, but we’ll see. Guys get hurt sometimes and I’m going to try to be ready. I have a long way to go before I’m ready to show up at the races though. The boys were smoking me today! But if the opportunity comes, I’d like to do a couple outdoor rounds this summer.