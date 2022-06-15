“Honestly, I couldn’t tell you when I’ll be back to racing,” said Reynolds, having a rough go at trying to hide his disappointment and impatience he’s been forced to deal with in getting back up to racing speed. "I do think that we’re going to come in really prepared. I want to come into the first race and ride like I really know how to. I’ve had three and a half months off of the bike, so you definitely lose a little bit of your motor skills a little bit. I’m just going to work on getting back to being healthy and getting on the motorcycle and getting my speed up and getting back out there for those 30-plus-two-lap motos.”

“Man, it has been a tough go, you know?” continued Reynolds. “I’m kind of in this little hole right now and it can’t really get any worse, so we’re climbing our way out. I’m working with Broc Tickle now and he’s really good at finding the positives. You know no one wants to do better and have more success than me, right? Broc’s whole thing is that he just finds the positives in every little thing. I think that’s what keeps me up and not getting so down on things so easily. I have the right people in my corner, and I think they’re behind me 100-percent and I just can’t wait to show off what I have.”

Interestingly, and perhaps a bit unlike the oh so many amateur sensations who came before him, Reynolds has not been shy in the global motocross media in saying things such as: “Hey, I’m nobody. I haven’t made it yet. I have a chance to make it, but I haven’t made it yet.”

“I mean that’s how it is, though," declared Reynolds of turning professional. “I have not proven myself one bit in this sport on the professional level. As of now where I line-up with these guys, I can’t say. All I have are nine Loretta Lynn’s titles and I’m the winningest minibike rider or whatever. I can’t do that because it doesn’t mean anything. The professional and amateur worlds are completely different, and I haven’t really gotten a taste because of it. I haven’t raced yet.

“I think it’s going to be tough. If you’re watching a national on TV it might seem like it would be a long day, but if you’re at the races, it goes by fast. You go out to ride and then you get back to the truck and cool off as soon as you can and get water in you and then you’ve got to get right back up and go back put to the gate. It definitely goes by fast for these guys. It’s like, ‘Holy shit! We’ve got to go back out.’”