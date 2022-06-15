After being the pit reporter for the first two rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, our own jet setter Jason Thomas went to Germany over this past weekend to do TV for the MXGP round at Teutschenthal. Even wilder, he has just gone to Spain to ride the Stark Varg electric bike a few weeks earlier! We fired some questions his way to ask some thoughts on all things MXGP of Germany and riding with voltage.

What do you think happened with Tim Gajser for a few weeks? He missed some podiums, now he's back to winning ways.



Each weekend seemed to be something different. Sardinia was illness and that track, and those conditions will exploit any weakness whatsoever. Spain saw mistakes from Gajser which he certainly isn’t immune to. I believe France was simply due to the Saturday drama and resulting outside gate picks for Sunday. Unless you’re Jorge Prado and can holeshot from the Skybox, starting from the outside gate is asking for trouble. He put himself into precarious positions all afternoon because of the bad gate picks and resulting bad starts. Germany was more of a return to normalcy. He’s the best rider in the MXGP field at the moment and will win most times if all things are equal.