LeBlanc wasn’t satisfied with his results through the first four motos, but he showed enough potential for the team to keep him at the top level.

“Not good!” he joked about his results, which were 20-17-14-12 moto scores through the first four motos at Fox Raceway and Hangtown.

“Riding wise, besides qualifying, it’s been good,” he added. “Starts have been bad. Second moto last week [Hangtown] was actually good though. [I finished] 12th, but just bad starts. Riding is good.”

What got the team to change its mind?

“Um…pretty much that last moto [at Hangtown]. It just showed potential and then you earn the right to be there. That’s kinda what did it. We talked about it and even I said, I don’t really see any point in going back. I feel like I’m learning a lot each weekend and I’m progressing so much each weekend. After that last one we’ve got a lot more confidence, and we worked on starts all week. I think this weekend we search for that top then.”

That’s exactly what LeBlanc did, going 10-9 for eighth overall at Lakewood, Colorado’s Thunder Valley.

“It was a good day and a big step in the right direction,” he said. “It was kind of my goal to prove that I should be here for all 12 rounds. I accomplished that, and now it’s time to keep this thing going. I’m looking forward to High Point next weekend.”