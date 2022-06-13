Watch: Thunder Valley National Highlights
June 13, 2022 9:15am
Ken Roczen and Jett Lawrence scored wins on their Hondas at round three of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the Toyota Thunder Valley National, in Colorado. Eli Tomac, Levi Kitchen and Hunter Lawrence also scored moto victories, while Chase Sexton suffered a costly mistake late in the second 450 moto, throwing away a moto win and opening the door for his teammate Roczen to prevail.
450 Class Overall Results
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|2 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|4 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|3 - 6
|KAW KX450SR
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|5 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
250 Class Overall Results
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|4 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA United States
|1 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|7 - 6
|Kawasaki KX250F