Ken Roczen and Jett Lawrence scored wins on their Hondas at round three of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the Toyota Thunder Valley National, in Colorado. Eli Tomac, Levi Kitchen and Hunter Lawrence also scored moto victories, while Chase Sexton suffered a costly mistake late in the second 450 moto, throwing away a moto win and opening the door for his teammate Roczen to prevail.

450 Class Overall Results