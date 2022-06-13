On the outside, it looked pretty obvious. Eli Tomac was in a huge battle with Ken Roczen for second in the second 450 moto of the Toyota Thunder Valley National. He didn’t need second place to win the overall, because his 1-3 score would have topped Roczen’s 2-2, anyway. He kept charging though! After all, championship points pay out with each individual moto, so it looked like Eli just wanted to get more points. After a torrid fight, Tomac went over a berm and appeared to give up on that pursuit, instead settling for the 1-3 and the overall win.

Not quite! Turns out Tomac only slowed down because he had fried his rear brake. He didn’t even know his 1-3 would still win the day….but then it all blew up when Chase Sexton crashed on the last lap, Roczen moved into the lead and upgraded to a 1-2 to steal the overall win.

Tomac, actually, had no idea. He explained the day in the post-race press sessions.

Eli Tomac, moto number one, about sixteen minutes plus two laps to go, we see you start pouring the heat on. Went into beast mode late in that moto. Give us your thoughts on how that played out for you.

Eli Tomac: Yeah, moto one, it was great for us. The beginning though, I was a little bit slow. Chase got by me at one point. I was a little bit worried about that. Just sat there for a few laps and tried to regroup and figure some lines out and then was able to move forward. That was by far my best first moto of the year, so that was nice to get a good first moto going there. I had a lot of fun doing it.

Moto number two, we saw you pick your spots. We knew you had some points on the track you were much quicker and a mechanical. Brakes started to go away. Tell us a little bit about that.

I was going at it with Kenny there. We were so close so many times. Probably with like, five or six to go, my brakes started fading. Then with two to go, the thing was gone. So, that's why on the last lap I was completely gone out of the picture. That was a bummer. I don't know if I would've changed anything on pass attempts or anything, but the good thing is we were able to get second overall on the day. I feel like I've been improving. We'll keep going from here.