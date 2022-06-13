FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Round three of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is a wrap, listen to Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to talk about everything from the weekend, including that Eli Tomac/Ken Roczen battle, the Jett Lawrence, “The Chef” Levi Kitchen, the new track changes, Chase Sexton’s title hopes, and even some MXGP talk!

